Man, 80, reported missing in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 80-year-old man was reported missing Monday evening in Lemon Grove.

The man, identified only as Frank, was last seen about 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Broadway, between Lemon Grove and Massachusetts avenues, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was using a helicopter to search the area for him.

Frank is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and gray hair. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket and black hat, the department said.

Anyone who sees Frank was asked to call 911.

