SAN DIEGO – A 70-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after another man stabbed him in the abdomen in a seemingly unprovoked attack on a trolley platform, police said.

The stabbing happened about 4:30 a.m. on the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System platform at 200 C St., San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien reported in a watch commander’s log. Police say there was “no altercation” before the attacker approached the victim and stabbed him.

The victim, who wasn’t identified by police, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said.

Few details are known about the suspect. He was described by the victim as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The incident is being investigated by SDPD’s Central Division.

Anyone with details to share with investigators was asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line by calling 888-580-8477.