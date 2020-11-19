Man, 61, dies in hit-and-run near Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 61-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed outside Sharp Memorial Hospital by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene this afternoon.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was struck about 5:40 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Heims said. Information about which hospital the victim was taken to was not available.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and they urged anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.