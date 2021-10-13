Man, 54, missing after walking away from San Diego home

San Diego police on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 were seeking the whereabouts of 54-year-old Steven Hilles. (Provided photo)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday were seeking information on the whereabouts of a 54-year-old man last seen walking away from his Kensington neighborhood home last week.

Steven Hilles was reported missing by his wife Oct. 8 after being seen near his home in the 5100 block of Marlborough Avenue, San Diego police said in a statement.

Hilles is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He was reported as last wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hilles was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 and referencing case No. 21-500959

