VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – A 54-year-old man died Thursday after being struck by a large branch from a eucalyptus tree while out on a walk in Valley Center.

Deputies were called at about 4:40 p.m. in the 31000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The man’s injuries from the branch striking him were considered fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

Additional information about the incident has not been made available.