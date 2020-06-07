Man, 52, dies at Chula Vista home with gunshot wound

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police are investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead Saturday.

Officers said they responded at about 5 a.m. to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Agua Tibia Avenue. Upon arrival, they were directed to a residence where they found a man down on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Dean Tinsley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a department news release.

Not much else has been publicly shared about the incident. Officers still are searching for a motive for the shooting and are attempting to locate both witnesses and potential suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.