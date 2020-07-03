Man, 50, dies after being struck by car in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) – A 50-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Lakeside, authorities said Friday.

It happened on Mapleview Street near Ashwood Street, although not in the intersection, at around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

The Lakeside resident walked across Mapleview Street, outside a crosswalk, when an eastbound Hyundai SUV driven by a 71-year-old man approached. The victim then walked in front of the oncoming vehicle and was struck, according to Christy.

The San Diego driver stopped after the collision, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the pedestrian, but he died at the scene, Christy reported.

Investigators believe the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but do suspect the use of alcohol or drugs by the pedestrian.

The driver of the SUV and his passengers reported no injuries.

The pedestrian’s name will be released pending family notification, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.