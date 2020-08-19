Man, 31, questioned by police after mother found dead in Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A 57-year-old woman was found dead in her Oceanside home Tuesday, and her 31-year-old son is being detained for questioning.

Officers were sent to the 4500 block of Anne Sladon Street, in a residential area near North River Road, about 4:30 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

The woman had suffered from unspecified medical issues, and a cause of death has not been determined, but officers are investigating it as a “suspicious death,” Bussey said.

The woman’s son, who was her caretaker, was detained for questioning, according to Bussey.