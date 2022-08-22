SAN DIEGO – A man was shot and killed in Logan Heights early Monday morning, authorities announced.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue around 2:49 a.m. Monday for reports of a person who had been shot, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS was dispatched and officers attempted to provide life-saving care until the man was transported to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:29 a.m.

At this time, police are waiting to reveal the man’s identity until his family has been notified of his death.

An initial investigation revealed that the man and an unknown suspect had been in a verbal altercation before the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot at the man.

Police are currently looking for a suspect in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to reach out to SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.