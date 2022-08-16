RAMONA, Calif. – A 29-year-old man already behind bars now faces charges related to the Aug. 5 shooting death of a man in Ramona, authorities announced Tuesday.

Eduardo Contreras was identified as a suspect in the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas on Aug. 15 while in police custody for separate, unrelated charges, according to Lt. Chris Steff with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting took place Aug. 4 around 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of La Brea Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Rojas shot in the head near the yard on the side of his home.

On Aug. 5, Contreras was arrested on suspicion of drug possession in the 1700 block of La Brea Street and has remained in custody at the San Diego Central Jail since. On Monday, homicide detectives added charges including murder, possession of a controlled substance while armed, illegal possession of a firearm, and other charges.

Authorities say that Contreras and Rojas were acquaintances. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the San Diego Crime Stoppers ant 888-580-8477.

