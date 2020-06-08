Man, 29, arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Escondido

A 29-year-old Escondido man was arrested Sunday after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a teenage girl this weekend. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old Escondido man was arrested Sunday after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a teenage girl this weekend.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area said Paul Anthony Lisson is facing felony hit-and-run charges with additional charges being considered following an early Saturday incident in which he’s accused of hitting a 17-year-old girl with his SUV.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was crossing the road with three friends just after 12:30 a.m. on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive in unincorporated Escondido when the vehicle struck her, a CHP officer said Saturday. She died at the scene.

Following a citizen tip, police located a white Toyota Highlander that matched the description of the vehicle in the incident. They also were able to determine Lisson was the driver at the time of the collision, according to CHP.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the department said.