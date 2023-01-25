SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of attempted murder, assault and robbery in a rash of downtown San Diego attacks Monday was charged, prosecutors said.

Christopher Torres, 25, was charged in San Diego Superior Court Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of making a criminal threat and one count of battery, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan stated in a news release.

“This terrible violent attack on innocent people is another example of unacceptable criminal conduct that is making people who live and work in downtown San Diego experience fear for their safety,” Stephan said. “Unfortunately, many of these cases intersect with persons experiencing homelessness as perpetrators or victims of these violent attacks. We will not tolerate this conduct and we will enforce the rule of law against anyone who harms our community.”

Torres, who pleaded not guilty, faces 21 years to life in prison, plus an additional 26 years if convicted, per officials.

A preliminary hearing for the case has been set for Feb. 7.