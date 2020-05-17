Man, 24, suffers multiple injuries after being struck by car in Pacific Beach

A 24-year-old pedestrian is recovering Sunday, May 17, 2020, with injuries to his chest and multiple bone fractures, after being struck by a vehicle near Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street in Pacific Beach, authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

He was struck just before midnight by a 2020 Ford Fusion heading west along Grand Avenue on a green light, San Diego police said.

The 25-year-old man behind the wheel wasn’t intoxicated, but wasn’t able to avoid the victim, who darted across the intersection from the east sidewalk along Fanuel Street, investigators determined.

The injuries aren’t life threatening, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said.