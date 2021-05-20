Man, 21, jailed for allegedly trying to drag woman into bushes at area park

A trail at Buena Vista Park in Vista, where authorities say a man attacked a woman and tried to drag her into the bushes in May 2021.

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A 21-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman as she was walking her dogs in a Vista park and attempting to drag her into a patch of shrubbery was arrested Thursday.

The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive occurred shortly before noon Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

After the man allegedly grabbed the victim, they both fell to the ground, Detective Lucia Rodriguez said. Following a brief struggle, the man fled.

“The victim had light scratches to her legs from the fall,” Rodriguez said.

Deputies searched the area by ground and with a helicopter but did not find the attacker.

Authorities announced just before 7 p.m. Thursday that Luis Enrique Ambriz Jimenez had been arrested in connection with the attack and would be booked at Vista Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery, false imprisonment and attempted robbery.

Detectives also served a search warrant at Jimenez’s home and found items related to the attack, police said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.