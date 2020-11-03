Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of killing another man during fight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was booked into the San Diego Central Jail Tuesday on suspicion of killing one young man and injuring another during a fight last week in Chula Vista, police said.

Raymundo Ochoa-Juarez was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Deandre Bethel, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Officers responded shortly after 11:35 p.m. Friday to reports of a loud party in the 1100 block of Ocelot Avenue and found two men seriously injured. Paramedics took both victims to an area hospital, where Bethel was pronounced dead. A 21-year-old victim was still undergoing treatment and was expected to survive his injuries, the lieutenant said.

Ochoa-Juarez was booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after 2:35 a.m. on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Dec. 4.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing or what may have sparked the fight.