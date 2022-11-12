SAN DIEGO – Volunteers for Mama’s Kitchen are hard at work prepping for the 18th annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale.

On Friday, volunteers assembled and labeled 3,000 boxes, which are being delivered to local bakers who are donating their time to bake the pies. Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare, and deliver 12 meals to individuals who are homebound and malnourished due to critical illnesses.

Mama’s Kitchen is taking pie orders online and over the phone through Saturday, November 19 or until sold out, whichever comes first. This year’s flavors include apple, pecan, and pumpkin and will cost $32 each.

Buyers can select one of several pickup options which will be available throughout San Diego, when placing their orders. Pies will be available for pickup up on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

All proceeds from the pie sale will fund Mama’s Kitchen’s nutrition services and programs. It will help the organization deliver meals to people with critical illnesses who are mentally and physically unable to prepare meals due to their conditions.