SAN DIEGO — Mama’s Kitchen is calling out for volunteers.

The lifesaving food delivery institution has been servicing more and more people in need, especially as the holidays approach.

“We function under the paradigm that food is medicine because what we are providing is an evidence-based intervention where there is research that shows that the proper foods for certain health conditions can actually improve the prognosis and wellbeing of people who are vulnerable those health issues,” said Alberto Cortes, the CEO of Mama’s Kitchen.

Mama’s Kitchen is expected to deliver just under 900,000 meals to San Diegans struggling with a life-threatening illness.

Volunteers are needed in food prep, delivery drivers, clerical work and phone operations. The pay is the warm embrace of the community thanking you for your service and seeing the vulnerable people receiving a meal made with love.

“What we are doing is being used today. These meals are going out to people and being used tonight,” said David Freedman, a 28-year volunteer.

The needs of those struggling are expected to jump by 20% as we head into the winter months.

“Everybody involved in Mama’s Kitchen leaves at the end of the day feeling better about themselves and their contribution to society,” Cortes said.