ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society’s law enforcement team is seeking public information regarding a dog who was abandoned at a North County Park.

On March 28, a seven-year-old small Yorkie mix was found abandoned in a crate at Mayflower Dog Park in Escondido, SDHS said in a news release.

The dog was found in near-death condition, with thick, crusty skin, missing hair and suffering from malnourishment.

After being found, the dog was transported to the humane society’s Escondido Campus for treatment.

The veterinarian team, who named the dog Champ, worked to relive the dog’s pain and suffering, SDHS said.

After a week of care, the medical team was unable to save Champ and made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

“We’re less than half a mile from the park where this dog, who was already suffering, was placed to endure an extremely cold night without shelter,” Lt. Regina Price with SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement team said in a news release. “If anyone knows anything at all, or think they recognize this dog, please reach out to us. We want to find who’s responsible for this.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest related to this incident. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

You can report a suspected case of animal abuse by calling 619-299-7012 and pressing “1.”

Officials are investigating the incident as a felony animal cruelty case, SDHS said.