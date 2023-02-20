SAN DIEGO – A roof jumper was taken into custody Monday after a more than five-hour standoff at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall, said San Diego Police Department.

The incident began sometime after 6 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the mall at 1640 Camino Del Rio, they tried to get the man to come down, officials said. But the man refused and instead was jumping from roof to roof.

Police also said that the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Finally, just before 11:30 a.m., officers finally pulled down the man to the ground and took him into custody.

Some parts of the mall were blocked off while the standoff took place.