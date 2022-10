OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A boy was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred near Martin Luther King Junior Park at 4300 Mesa Drive, Oceanside police tweeted at 7:24 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is considered “critical.”

Police confirmed the attacker is at large.

Check back for updates on this developing story.