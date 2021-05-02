Major rescue effort underway off coast of Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — A major rescue effort is underway after an apparent boating accident off the coast of Point Loma.

The emergency response was centered on the water just west of Cabrillo National Monument. Firefighters and lifeguards started heading to the area around 10:30 a.m., though immediate details on the situation were scarce. Multiple people were hurt, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Officials said nearly 100 personnel were working on the rescue effort, with eight fire engines, 10 medics and a variety of other officials involved.

The park said on Twitter that the tidepools and the road used to access them were closed until further notice. The park remains open.

City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district including Point Loma, said she was “monitoring the incident.”

“While we wait for an official update, my thoughts are with those impacted and the many emergency personnel responding to the scene,” she said on Twitter.

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to learn more.

Check back for updates on this developing story.