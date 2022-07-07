SAN DIEGO — A 1,300-room development at UC San Diego is due in fall 2024, helping the university meet surging demand for student housing on the La Jolla campus.

The college announced Thursday that it will receive an influx of $100 million in state funding for the coming Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood, which will be geared toward transfer and upper-division undergrads when it opens in fall 2024.

The funding comes from a state grant program that helps universities address the challenges of increased enrollment. UCSD faces a housing shortage as its student body only shows signs of growing.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that enrollment could swell to 50,000 by the early 2030s, potentially making it one of the largest schools in the western United States. It remains highly regarded for academics and research, cracking the top 10 in two recent rankings of public universities in the U.S.

According to the school, one student will live in each of Pepper Canyon’s 1,300 rooms. The project is located on UCSD property, near the Central Campus station for the new UC San Diego Blue Line trolley.

The 580,500-square-foot development will consist of two towers of 22 and 23 stories. The towers will connect to a smaller, five-story building with an outdoor terrace, two courtyards, and retail and dining spaces.

School officials say the project will also feature an open-air amphitheater, art installations and easy access to canyon trails.

According to UCSD, three new “living and learning neighborhoods” — Pepper Canyon, the Theatre District and Ridge Walk North — will add housing for more than 5,300 additional students by fall 2025.

That will raise the university’s on-campus housing stock to accommodations for about 22,000 students, the school said. Officials added that its on-campus housing rates are at least 20% below market for the area, and that 1,100 low-income students from California receive rates of up to 55% below market.

Renderings show the Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood set to open in 2024 at UC San Diego, providing 1,300 units of student housing. (Photo: UCSD)

You can learn more about the Pepper Canyon project here.