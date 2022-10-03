VISTA, Calif. — A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson Unit.

The disturbance took place around 10:50 p.m. on the 600 block of Matagual Drive. An unknown device detonated inside the mailbox, destroying it.

Sheriff’s bomb-arson detectives are now investigating the incident, along with a possible second explosion that was reported in the area about 20 minutes later.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

If you see a device that seems suspicious or out of place in your neighborhood, Sheriff’s officials have advised residents not to touch it and to call 9-1-1 immediately.