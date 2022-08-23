SAN DIEGO — A suspect in a machete attack was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday after lunging at an officer, authorities said.

Just after 8 a.m., police received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, Lt. Chris Steffen told reporters at the scene. When officers arrived, they contacted two women in their 70s who had been attacked by a person armed with a machete, Steffen said. One of the women had a laceration on her head and the other, on her neck.

Officers made contact with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a bathroom in the home, Steffen said. Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect and eventually used a police K9 to try to apprehend him.

“At some point during that incident, the K9 was struck with some sharp object, wherein an officer was also assaulted with a sharp object,” Steffen said. “It’s still unclear if it was the machete used against the victims or another type of weapon.”

An officer fired one round at the suspect, wounding him. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victims, ages 73 and 79, were taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured. The police K9 was being treated and was expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect and the victims were related, though the exact relationship was still unclear. Officers identified the suspect only as a 48-year-old man.

The 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive was expected to be blocked off for six to 10 hours while police investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.