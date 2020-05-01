Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — A group of four teenagers carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint Thursday night in the East Village, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., the 22-year-old man pulled into the parking lot southeast of Petco Park, near Imperial Avenue and Park Boulevard, to drop off four boys between 15 and 17 years old. One of the boys pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver, demanding he give him the car.

The boys drove off in the sedan, described as a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata with license plate No. 8FCE374. They were seen headed northwest on Tony Gwynn Drive.