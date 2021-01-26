Lyft app now shows MTS bus, trolley options

Credit: Lyft

SAN DIEGO — Lyft users in San Diego can now view public transportation options in the app.

The rideshare company announced its partnership with San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday. Riders can now see upcoming departures for nearby MTS buses and trolleys. Users can enter a destination to see an itinerary or check out transit lines on the app.

Lyft says the new transit feature adds affordable and sustainable options to its current rideshare and scooter options.

The feature is available in 16 other cities, including New York City, Chicago and Portland, with more planned through the year.

“This is inherently a great partnership for MTS,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS chief executive officer. “One of MTS’ goals is to improve mobility options for our riders. Integrating transit information into the Lyft app will provide a new level of confidence for riders to move seamlessly between all the different options available.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for riders who don’t own a personal vehicle, to be able to access all of their transportation options in a single place — the Lyft app — whether that be a quick scooter ride, public transit or rideshare,” said Caroline Samponaro, head of Transit and Microbility Policy for Lyft. “The future of transportation is about giving riders options and empowering them with the information they need to decide how to best get where they’re going quickly, affordably and sustainably.”