SAN DIEGO — Traveling to Germany from San Diego will soon be easier.

Lufthansa Airlines is expanding flight service from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Franz Josef Strauss International Airport (MUC) in Munich, Germany by a whopping 70% next spring.

Lufthansa currently serves SAN-MUC three times a week, however, it will expand to five days per week starting April 2024. Come June 2024, the airlines will transition further to daily service.

“Munich has been one of the most popular international destinations for travelers,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “Seeing Lufthansa expand its service frequency to daily flights next year will provide even more opportunities for leisure and business travel and will support continued economic growth in both regions.”

Lufthansa previously offered nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany, but that service was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, officials at SAN say the airport has had a strong recovery.

In fact, SAN says the number of San Diego–Europe passengers is now 12% higher than in 2019. The additional Lufthansa Airlines flights to Munich are aimed to help address the increased demand from the San Diego region.

“San Diego has flourished into one of our key West Coast gateways and we are thrilled to fly daily to Munich, starting in the summer season of 2024,” said Dirk Janzen, vice president of passenger sales for Lufthansa Group Airlines. “For our customers, it means additional travel opportunities, not only to Bavaria, but across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and beyond.”

The additional routes from San Diego to Germany will be served by Lufthansa Airlines’ 293-seat Airbus.