CHULA VISTA, Calif. — There may be a new millionaire in town after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the California Lottery, a lucky ticket matching five numbers but missing the Powerball number was sold at a gas station in Chula Vista.

If you wagered a bet a the Shell station located at 50 Eastlake Pkwy. then you could have the top winning ticket in your possession.

Enough with the suspense — here are the numbers that were drawn on Saturday: 8, 21, 31, 32, 37 and the Powerball number was 23.

Whoever purchased the ticket matching five numbers has a prize awaiting in the amount of $1,801,715, according to detailed draw results provided by the California Lottery.

The lucky winner has 180 days from Saturday to claim the Powerball prize. More information on how to cash in that ticket can be found here.

The most recent drawing was the fifth since a winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold.