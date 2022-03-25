Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In San Diego, the annual mean wage is $64,300 or 14.2% higher than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $28,830. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Tire repairers and changers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $34,120

#241 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 930

National

Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

— Monroe, LA ($20,890) — Terre Haute, IN ($21,540) — Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830) Job description: Repair and replace tires.

48 (tie). Recreation workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $34,050

#328 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,950

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040) — Lake Charles, LA ($20,300) — Monroe, LA ($21,000) Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

48 (tie). Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $34,050

#269 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,050

National

Annual mean salary: $33,800

Employment: 872,370

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780) — El Paso, TX ($23,330) — Charleston, WV ($23,500) Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

47. Retail salespersons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $34,030

#343 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 32,640

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

— Albany, GA ($22,740) — Hinesville, GA ($23,640) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660) Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

46. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,970

#144 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,930

National

Annual mean salary: $35,220

Employment: 370,910

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($22,420)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850)

— El Paso, TX ($23,120)

— Hammond, LA ($22,420) — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($22,850) — El Paso, TX ($23,120) Job description: Operate or tend machines to prepare industrial or consumer products for storage or shipment. Includes cannery workers who pack food products.

45. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,950

#258 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 21,990

National

Annual mean salary: $33,710

Employment: 2,805,200

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,980)

— Homosassa Springs, FL ($24,680)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,350)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,980) — Homosassa Springs, FL ($24,680) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,350) Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

44. Floral designers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,800

#151 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530) Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

42. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,790

#49 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $29,320

Employment: 11,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510) — Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040) — Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080) Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

42. Stockers and order fillers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,790

#342 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 17,160

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) — Monroe, LA ($24,240) — Florence, SC ($24,420) Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

42. Rehabilitation counselors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,790

#26 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,140

National

Annual mean salary: $42,080

Employment: 100,260

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($22,910)

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($24,200)

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,830)

— Racine, WI ($22,910) — Fort Smith, AR-OK ($24,200) — Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,830) Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

40. Security guards

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,770

#222 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 12,500

National

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 1,054,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

— Columbus, IN ($22,600) — Hammond, LA ($22,690) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760) Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

39. Parts salespersons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,720

#118 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,970

National

Annual mean salary: $36,350

Employment: 253,870

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($24,540)

— Alexandria, LA ($25,750)

— Bay City, MI ($26,510)

— Lawton, OK ($24,540) — Alexandria, LA ($25,750) — Bay City, MI ($26,510) Job description: Sell spare and replacement parts and equipment in repair shop or parts store.

38. Cooks, restaurant

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $33,070

#341 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 14,840

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) — Laredo, TX ($21,000) — Gadsden, AL ($21,540) Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

37. Machine feeders and offbearers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,980

#59 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $34,470

Employment: 64,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,090)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

— El Paso, TX ($22,090) — Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450) Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

36. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,970

#351 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,080

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) — Albany, GA ($20,850) — Dalton, GA ($20,890) Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

35. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,920

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $37,640

Employment: 12,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($28,230)

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($29,770)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($29,800)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($28,230) — Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($29,770) — Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($29,800) Job description: Operate or tend bonding machines that use adhesives to join items for further processing or to form a completed product. Processes include joining veneer sheets into plywood; gluing paper; or joining rubber and rubberized fabric parts, plastic, simulated leather, or other materials.

34. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,890

#91 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $30,800

Employment: 147,760

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500) — New Bern, NC ($21,670) Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

33. Food preparation workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,700

#373 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,820

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

— Hammond, LA ($18,290) — Morristown, TN ($18,550) — Monroe, LA ($19,010) Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

32. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,680

#348 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,210

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) — Rome, GA ($19,050) Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

31. Bartenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,620

#320 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,950

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930) — Decatur, AL ($17,950) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,150) Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

30. Waiters and waitresses

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,510

#329 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 22,010

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060) Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

28 (tie). Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,440

#360 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,050

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

— Decatur, AL ($18,020) — Dalton, GA ($18,450) — Monroe, LA ($18,500) Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

28 (tie). Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,440

#63 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $33,290

Employment: 48,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($17,700)

— Dothan, AL ($22,000)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

— El Paso, TX ($17,700) — Dothan, AL ($22,000) — Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360) Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

27. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,220

#357 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,870

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

— Monroe, LA ($18,460) — Valdosta, GA ($18,730) — Alexandria, LA ($19,070) Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

26. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $32,080

#163 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,450

National

Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610) — Las Cruces, NM ($21,540) Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

25. Conveyor operators and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,930

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,540

Employment: 23,160

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lubbock, TX ($23,450)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($26,510)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($27,400)

— Lubbock, TX ($23,450) — Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($26,510) — San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($27,400) Job description: Control or tend conveyors or conveyor systems that move materials or products to and from stockpiles, processing stations, departments, or vehicles. May control speed and routing of materials or products.

24. Packers and packagers, hand

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,820

#319 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,900

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) — Casper, WY ($19,850) — Johnstown, PA ($19,920) Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

23. Sewing machine operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,670

#156 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 870

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

— El Paso, TX ($18,940) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950) — Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070) Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

22. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,570

#19 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National

Annual mean salary: $29,110

Employment: 14,000

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260)

— Carson City, NV ($22,520)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160)

— Fort Smith, AR-OK ($22,260) — Carson City, NV ($22,520) — Oklahoma City, OK ($23,160) Job description: Exchange coins, tokens, and chips for patrons’ money. May issue payoffs and obtain customer’s signature on receipt. May operate a booth in the slot machine area and furnish change persons with money bank at the start of the shift, or count and audit money in drawers.

21. Physical therapist aides

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,530

#125 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 800

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200) — Montgomery, AL ($20,390) Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

19 (tie). Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,350

#143 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 700

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650) — Appleton, WI ($18,760) — Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930) Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

19 (tie). Telemarketers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,350

#74 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

National

Annual mean salary: $30,930

Employment: 117,610

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280) — Erie, PA ($19,760) — Logan, UT-ID ($21,130) Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

18. Childcare workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,240

#344 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,550

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

— Rome, GA ($17,330) — Dothan, AL ($18,370) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,440) Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

17. Food servers, nonrestaurant

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,170

#295 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,790

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

— Decatur, AL ($18,460) — Enid, OK ($18,780) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960) Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

16. Cooks, short order

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $31,010

#205 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,630

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

— Laredo, TX ($18,660) — Gainesville, GA ($18,740) — Mobile, AL ($18,820) Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

15. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,910

#24 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $30,890

Employment: 12,650

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)

— El Paso, TX ($24,480)

— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940) — El Paso, TX ($24,480) — Cleveland, TN ($24,650) Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.

14. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,900

#341 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,750

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

— Decatur, AL ($17,940) — Gadsden, AL ($18,150) — New Bern, NC ($18,190) Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,850

#337 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,640

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

— Monroe, LA ($18,090) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240) Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

12. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,690

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $36,740

Employment: 8,360

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($22,360)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($22,390)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($26,670)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($22,360) — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($22,390) — San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($26,670) Job description: Sell goods or services door-to-door or on the street.

11. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,680

#27 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,700

Employment: 14,120

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($21,610)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080)

— Florence, SC ($22,100)

— Beckley, WV ($21,610) — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080) — Florence, SC ($22,100) Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

10. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,490

#107 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670) — Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930) Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

9. Cooks, fast food

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,290

#299 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,230

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

— Altoona, PA ($17,660) — Johnson City, TN ($17,700) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900) Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

8. Amusement and recreation attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,270

#306 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,930

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) — Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650) Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

7. Cashiers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,160

#354 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 36,320

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) — Monroe, LA ($19,780) — Albany, GA ($20,320) Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

6. Fast food and counter workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,040

#368 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 34,910

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

— Dothan, AL ($18,690) — Mobile, AL ($18,750) — Montgomery, AL ($18,780) Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

5. Manicurists and pedicurists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $30,000

#84 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,400

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440) — Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880) — Akron, OH ($19,540) Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

4. Etchers and engravers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $29,990

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $35,230

Employment: 9,490

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($23,290)

— Knoxville, TN ($27,520)

— Colorado Springs, CO ($29,350)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($23,290) — Knoxville, TN ($27,520) — Colorado Springs, CO ($29,350) Job description: Engrave or etch metal, wood, rubber, or other materials. Includes such workers as etcher-circuit processors, pantograph engravers, and silk screen etchers.

3. Parking attendants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $29,640

#142 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,490

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) — Huntsville, AL ($19,910) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000) Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

1 (tie). Dishwashers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $28,830

#341 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,750

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) — Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) — Muncie, IN ($18,550) Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

1 (tie). Gambling dealers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Annual mean salary: $28,830

#20 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,830

National

Annual mean salary: $26,110

Employment: 67,330

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320)

— Reno, NV ($18,540)

— Lake Charles, LA ($17,840) — Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($18,320) — Reno, NV ($18,540) Job description: Operate table games. Stand or sit behind table and operate games of chance by dispensing the appropriate number of cards or blocks to players, or operating other gambling equipment. Distribute winnings or collect players’ money or chips. May compare the house’s hand against players’ hands.