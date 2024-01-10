SAN DIEGO — Finding a housemate can be challenging. For lower-income older adults, the county just made the process a little easier.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a brand new pilot program intended to help create matches with locals who have spare bedrooms.

As explained by the county, the program will match a minimum of 50 older adults – people 55 years or older – with appropriate households who sign up and offer to rent out sections of their homes.

How does it work?

Older adults earning no more than 120% of the area median income would be eligible for the program and would pay no more than 30% of total monthly income towards rent.

In some cases, the county said a service exchange could be allowed where the older adult provides services such as gardening or cleaning to pay a reduced rent. Though, this is not required.

Program participants will be matched with households based on “goals, preferences and lifestyles.” The pilot program will include outreach, screening, assessments, matching, and check-ins.

As far as homes, they must be in San Diego County and in good standing with utility, taxes and rent or mortgage payments.

Why was it created?

According to the county, the two-year pilot program was created to address growing homelessness among older adults.

The number of older adults aged 55 and older experiencing homelessness increased by 29% from the previous year, based on the 2023 Point-in-Time Count.

“Older adults living on a fixed income are more vulnerable to losing their home,” said David Estrella, director of County Housing and Community Development Services. “This program is a way to catch a senior before they fall through the cracks in this challenging housing market.”

More information on this program, including how to apply, will be available online in the coming weeks, the county explained.

The program is expected to launch in early summer 2024.