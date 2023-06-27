SAN DIEGO — For the third month in a row house prices were on the rise in San Diego. The median home price for our region went up about a percent, now sitting at just over $812,000, according to data released by CoreLogic.

“Not as high of an increase, but a steady increase just due to the fact that there is a lack of inventory,” said FOX 5 real estate expert Ken Kaplan.

Kaplan says people are forced to get competitive with so few homes on the market, but not every home is flying into escrow.

“The increase in prices on areas that are introductory level in any particular zip code are moving fast, but the properties that are on the market longer are typically the ones that are the higher end of whatever zip code you’re looking in,” Kaplan said.

Prices may be going up in recent months, but the good news is they’re still down more than 3% since last year. Rising interest rates are playing a big role in the overall decrease in prices and inventory. People who locked in some historically low interest rates now don’t want to sell.

The amount of homes for sale are down 28% from this time last year, but Kaplan says there may be an increase of for sale signs in the near future with about 400 units hitting the market in the last six weeks.

“If this trend continues then at that point, I think we’ve got to say this market has turned or is turning toward a buyer’s market, but it continues to be a seller’s market,” Kaplan said.