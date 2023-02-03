SAN DIEGO — Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that’s because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.

On Friday, FOX 5 received video from a resident who recorded an extremely low-flying military helicopter traveling close to multiple buildings in downtown San Diego.

Throughout the week, many have taken to Twitter posting about loud bangs and homes being shaken due to the aggressive noises. These incidents were reported in several San Diego neighborhoods such as Pacific Beach, Del Mar, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and East Village.

“Idk what that was. Shook my whole house in pacific beach. Thought we were being bombed or there was about to be a plane crash. Saw what looked like jets flying low and in formation,” Twitter user Cory Zack said.

Last week, Camp Pendleton also warned the public to expect a noise advisory due to overnight live fire exercises from Jan. 28 – Feb. 5.

“@1st_Marine_Div will be conducting continuous live-fire operations with high explosive munitions that may be heard throughout any time of the day or night,” the military base said.