Loud explosive sounds from training may be heard at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A noise advisory is in effect for residents in parts of the North County area due to training exercises that may create loud explosive sounds at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, fire officials announced on Friday.

The military base will be training and firing off high-powered explosives through Feb. 11, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sounds of explosions ‘booms’ may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away,” the agency said in a tweet.