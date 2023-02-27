SAN DIEGO — Many local residents took to social media Monday afternoon about hearing and feeling a loud boom in certain parts of San Diego County.

Some reported the “shaking” being felt from North Park to Mission Beach and Coronado.

“What the heck was that just now in San Diego? My whole house shook and I heard a loud boom, I thought someone crashed into the side of my house or something. No earthquakes reported….” @christasleeve tweeted around 4 p.m.

The Coronado Times Newspaper questioned the “big bang/shake” on Twitter as well.

“Coronado Island here…what was that big bang/shake a minute ago?” the organization tweeted.

A second boom was felt and heard not too long after the first one, according to social media users.

“My backyard sliding door here in Otay Mesa was shaking like 5 minutes ago,” @mexipino78 tweeted around 4:38 p.m.

“What was the big boom in San Diego a minute ago? Not an earthquake and did not sound like normal Pendleton. Sonic??” Kimberly Thorner tweeted around 4:39 p.m.

The reports of a loud bang comes three days after a mysterious boom rattled San Diegans.

The United States Geological Survey has not reported any earthquakes in the area.

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton advised the public about “explosions that may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away” between Feb. 25 and March 5.

Kevin Dixon, with Naval Base Coronado, said their base was not involved or the cause of these booms and shakes.

FOX 5 reached out to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Camp Pendleton, but have yet to hear back.

Check back for updates on this developing story.