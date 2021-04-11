Loud bangs heard on surveillance footage from night Chula Vista mom went missing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A new audio recording from the day Maya Millete last was seen near her Chula Vista home is raising questions as her family continues to plead with local police for answers.

Several loud bangs, which sound similar to gunshots, can be heard in the recording. FOX 5 obtained the recording from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera near the Millete home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos where Maya lived with husband Larry Millete and their three children.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 5 the recording was from around 10 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The recording was discovered after the neighbor was combing through footage because their camera picked up audio of children playing outside about a half hour after the bangs were heard.

Chula Vista police are aware of the video, an investigator told FOX 5.

According to police, Millete hasn’t been seen since around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 near her family’s home. Several family members have said it was possible Millete went for a hike in the canyon behind their property, but several community searches of the surrounding area have turned up no trace of her.

Larry Millete told FOX 5 in January that he initially thought his wife left to have some alone time, but that, “as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long.”

He did not respond to a reporter’s request for comment Sunday.

Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law, said they hope new information will shed new light on the case for Chula Vista police.

“All this information that the police have and yet there’s nothing really,” Maricris Drouaillet said. “There’s no leads, no answers so it is very frustrating.”

Chula Vista police have not named any suspects and have said they’re working on the case.

Last week, Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a statement that bringing Millete home safely is the department’s top priority.

“We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from May’s family and the community with each passing day. We all want answers,” Kennedy said. “Our detectives have been conducting searches, follow-ups and following every tip or lead received.”

Millete is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She is an Asian woman who weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Millete’s disappearance is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.