EL CAJON, Calif. — A lottery ticket worth nearly $18,000 was recently sold at an East County convenience store, game organizers announced Wednesday.

The SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven off Jamacha Road and Washington Avenue in El Cajon, according to the California Lottery. It had five matching numbers but was missing the “Mega” number that would have secured a jackpot of $19 million.

The winner can turn in the ticket for $17,982 — not a bad consolation prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were: 5, 10, 15, 31, 32, and Mega number 25. There have been 13 drawings since the last jackpot winner was announced in the game.

Another ticket, sold in the desert community of Baker, also had five matches but lacked the Mega number. There were no jackpot winners, so the grand prize increases to $20 million (with an estimated cash value of $13.2 million).

The odds of winning, according to lottery officials: 1 in 41,416,353.