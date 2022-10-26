SAN DIEGO — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history. It’s no wonder that San Diegans have “lotto fever.”

The 7-Eleven on Spruce Street has become a popular spot to buy lotto tickets at.

FOX 5 was inside the store Wednesday morning as people were getting their coffee, snacks and buying Powerball tickets.

The Powerball jackpot increased from $680 million to $700 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Monday.

The convenience store is also getting a lot of attention become someone purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million back in April and never claimed it.

Tomorrow is the deadline to claim that prize according to the California lottery!

If you want to play the Powerball lotter, one ticket cost $2. The cut-off to purchase one is 7 p.m., one-hour prior to the drawing.