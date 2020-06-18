Lottery ticket worth over $30K sold at Mission Beach market

Tickets for the Mega Millions lottery is seen June 23, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a market in San Diego and is worth $31,556.

The ticket was sold at Beach Market in the 3400 block of Mission Boulevard.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $16 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 20, 30, 39, 47 and the Mega number was 21. The jackpot was $15 million.

The drawing was the ninth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.