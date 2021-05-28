Los Penasquitos Lagoon restoration project moves forward

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego City Council’s Environment Committee unanimously advanced important elements in the implementation of the Los Penasquitos Lagoon Restoration Project Friday.

This restoration includes wetland and habitat creation, water quality mitigation and is intended to eliminate flooding in the biotech hub in Sorrento Valley.

“While a lot of work still lies ahead, we look forward for construction to start mid-2022,” said Councilman Joe LaCava. “The leadership of the mayor, many transportation and storm water staff members, state and federal agencies and the Los Penasquitos Lagoon Foundation make this important project possible.”

The restoration project will occur in two phases. Phase 1 of the project will restore at least 23 acres of salt marsh and is estimated to complete construction in Fiscal Year 2027. Phase 2 of the project will restore the remaining required acres by 2035.

The Lagoon Restoration Project includes:

Wetland function restoration;

Ecological preservation;

Water quality mitigation;

Improved management of vector-borne illnesses transmission; and

Flood relief to the Sorrento Valley area.

“The Los Penasquitos Lagoon Foundation has assembled a team of leading experts in the fields of salt marsh restoration, lagoon hydrology, coastal processes and wetland ecology that also possess decades of experience working in Los Penasquitos Lagoon to help guide design, permitting and implementation of this phased, large-scale restoration project,” said Mike Hastings, executive director of the foundation.

