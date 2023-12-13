SAN DIEGO — San Diegan stargazers are in for a treat this week, as the best celestial display in the year will be lighting up the night with bright and colorful meteors.

The annual Geminid meteor shower, which historically peaks in mid-December, will be at its most visible Wednesday and Thursday night.

According to NASA, the Geminids — named after the constellation they appear to come out of — are considered one of the most reliable and active showers, with reputations for its vibrant color as the fiery rocks cross the sky.

Unlike other meteor showers, the Geminids are not associated with a comet, rather an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon.

When the conditions are right, observers will be able to see up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour at its peak. The meteors are known for moving at especially high speeds and, with its distinctive yellow color, its crossing creates a shooting star effect.

For those in San Diego that want to catch a glimpse of this incredible show, it should not be hard to spot — that is if you know where to look.

Geminid viewing tips for San Diegans:

All one really needs to watch the meteor shower is a clear, dark sky. It is best to find a spot away from city lights, as light pollution will likely make many of the fainter meteors nearly invisible.

More secluded areas in San Diego County’s back country or desert are likely going to have the best visibility. Some darker suburbs closer to the coast may be able to see a few of the brighter meteors, if conditions permit.

When you have selected your viewing spot, NASA says all you need to do is lie down flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about half an hour in the dark, eyes will begin to adjust and pick up the meteors’ trails of light.

The meteor shower’s peak will likely become visible around 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday and last until the pre-dawn hours, according to NASA. In San Diego County, however, some spots may be able to start viewing the meteors as early as 7 p.m. Wednesday, depending on local weather.

Thursday will also have good visibility of the meteors overnight, but it will likely not be as spectacular as Wednesday’s display.

To see when to look out for the meteors in your neck of the woods, the website TimeAndDate has an interactive map of the shower that is customizable by area.

There is no need for special equipment with this celestial event, although you may want to be prepared for winter temperatures with things like a sleeping back, blanket or coat.