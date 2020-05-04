Look out, La Jollans: 4 rock slides confirmed at Black’s Beach

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Parts of Black’s Beach in La Jolla were taped off Sunday following several weekend rock slides.

One boy, who said his name was Wesley, told FOX 5 he was struck by one of the rocks as it was falling.

“I wanted to go to the tide pools,” Wesley said. “I set down my water. Me and my friend played around for a little bit, and I bent over to pick up my water and a rock from, like, on the cliff fell on my back.”

The rock, estimated to have been a bit larger than a baseball, barely missed his head, he said.

Lifeguards said three small rock slides were recorded early Saturday in Black’s Beach. SDFD confirmed a fourth one Sunday and said a geologist would be sent to investigate. The area was taped off Sunday with warning signs, but not everyone paid close attention to them.

“I honestly did not notice them when we came down from that path,” beachgoer Shannon Welichko said. “I thought that those had something to do with the sitting, stopping rules on the beach right now. I didn’t realize they were for the cliffs falling down.”

Lifeguards said the cliff collapses occasionally can happen. They’re advising people to leave space between themselves and the cliffs.