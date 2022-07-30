SAN DIEGO – On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.

During a celebration outside of the county administration building, Williams received special awards and was showered with love from friends, family, and those whose lives he has impacted.

“I’ve gotten so old, I think I learned a little bit in my old age, that it really doesn’t do much good to hurt other people for your own benefit,” said Leon Williams to guests at the party.

“I would totally expect this to happen, he’s a great human being, and I’m not saying that just because he’s my father, I watch him every day, he’s an inspiration,” said Alisa Williams, Leon’s daughter.

Leon Williams is 100 years old, with a legacy that trails behind him for others to follow. And people have, too. People like his daughter, Alisa, who said she is proud of the work he has done.

“I was able to glean about the kindness the fairness and being just towards others,” Alisa said.

Williams is the highlight for dozens of people in San Diego County. Several elected officials rewarded him with accolades at a birthday ceremony.

Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher honored Williams with the lifetime achievement award from the county.

Fletcher said “you see a man with a heart, with kindness and compassion. And if we need anything right now, we need more of that.”

Mayor Todd Gloria during the celebration declared July 30 as Leon Williams Day.

“There would be none of us, none of us would be serving in public office…if he didn’t open the door, bulletproof suit to demand n everyone acknowledges him as a man,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Williams is a longtime political and equal rights leader.

“Sometimes at night I don’t sleep, because I’m thinking about human beings and how we can create a better society,” Williams said to the guests at his birthday celebration.

Williams was San Diego’s first Black councilman in 1969, then went on to be elected as the first Black County supervisor in 1982. Williams is honored continuously on plaques throughout the city.

“I love it because it means there’s a little bit of growth, that we are all learning a little bit,” Williams said.

Williams shares his life lessons for all of us.

“I really think, really comes down to mutual respect. All human beings ought to respect other human beings. Not to be judgmental and harsh,” Williams said.

Williams shared his next plans with FOX 5, saying “just going to enjoy the moment. I have a beautiful view from my house, I can see all around and marvel in the beauty,” Williams said.