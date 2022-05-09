SAN DIEGO – Longtime San Diego Catholic Bishop Robert Brom died Monday at the age of 83, the Diocese of San Diego announced.

“Bishop Brom’s deep love for our parishes and pastoral vision were complemented by a keen administrative capability in guiding San Diego through years of joy and hardship,” Bishop Robert McElroy stated in a press release.

Brom, a native of Arcadia, Wisconsin, was a pastor, teacher and servant leader of the Catholic community in San Diego and Imperial Counties for 23 years, according to McElroy.

“He oversaw the building of many beautiful churches in our Diocese, as well as the establishment of two magnificent high school campuses. He was a natural teacher who constantly labored to bring the ecclesiology of the second Vatican council into the heart of the Diocese of San Diego. This dedication to the Council also framed his life-long service in forming men for the priesthood,” McElroy said.

Brom became Bishop of San Diego on July 10, 1990 and retired on Sept. 18, 2013.

The funeral for Brom will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Saint Thérèse of Carmel Church in Del Mar Heights. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.