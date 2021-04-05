Longtime prosecutor appointed as 1st Black assistant DA in county history

Dwain Woodley has been appointed as the first Black assistant district attorney in San Diego County history. He was lauded for his leadership style which “focuses on internal accountability and community-based partnerships.” (Provided)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The first Black assistant district attorney in San Diego County history was appointed Monday.

Dwain Woodley, who previously served as chief deputy district attorney, now holds the number two spot in the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, taking over for David Greenberg, who retired last month.

Woodley’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the DA’s office.

“In every leadership position Dwain has held for the past 12 years in the DA’s office, he has demonstrated exceptional judgment and outstanding management skills,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

“Dwain treats everyone with dignity and respect, giving a voice to the entire team and to the people of San Diego County. His leadership focuses on internal accountability and community-based partnerships. He has worked tirelessly to deliver fair and equal justice, support victims of crime, build trust with the public and develop direct access to our office for all the diverse communities we serve,” she said. “I look forward to working with Assistant DA Dwain Woodley to continue to build a model prosecutor’s office that balances public safety and responsible criminal justice reform.”

Woodley is both a former public defender and deputy district attorney. He joined the DA’s office in 2001 and has served in a number of management positions, including chief of the Central Pretrial and Disposition Division, assistant chief and chief of the Superior Court Division, chief of the Juvenile Branch, and chief of the South Bay Branch.

Woodley served in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1989 to 1995 as both a prosecutor and defense counsel, then later as a staff attorney for Office of General Counsel at the National Security Agency.

Stephan said Woodley “has been instrumental in further developing our office as one that reflects the diversity of the community we serve by striving to recruit and retain the most talented, diverse and inclusive workforce in order to improve our pursuit of a fair and equal justice for all.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.