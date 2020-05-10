Longtime MTS chief executive Jablonski dies

SAN DIEGO — Paul Jablonski, the longtime CEO of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, died on Sunday, the public transit service provider said in a statement. He was 67.

“We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul,” MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher said. “He was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. The entire MTS family is grieving right now, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul’s family.”

Jablonski joined MTS in 2003, capping a successful career in transit that spanned more than 40 years. In San Diego, he oversaw an approximately $278 million annual operating budget and a system of trolley cars and buses tallying 88 million annual passenger trips.

He is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren.

Fletcher said MTS’ Deputy CEO Sharon Cooney will serve as the interim chief executive officer.

It is with a heavy heart that today we announced the passing of Paul Jablonski. I am shocked and saddened about his passing. Paul was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. pic.twitter.com/IyQxG8gbz5 — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) May 10, 2020