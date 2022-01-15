Longtime Mister A’s owner to sell iconic San Diego restaurant

SAN DIEGO — One of the most iconic restaurants in San Diego will soon be under new ownership.



The current owner of Mister A’s in Bankers Hill, Bertrand Hug, confirmed with FOX 5 on Friday that a deal to sell the restaurant will be officially starting in March.



Known for its skyline views and fine-dining, Mister A’s was founded by prominent California entrepreneur John Alessio in 1965. The restaurant was later sold to Hug, who has been welcoming guests to Mister A’s for 22 years. Hug says he will soon pass the torch to his general manager Ryan Thorsen, who is his righthand man and has worked at the restaurant for more than a decade.

In his early 30s, the 74-year-old owner said investors helped him open his first restaurant, so he wanted to “return the favor.”

“I think it’s good karma, because I love Ryan like a son,” Hug said. “And he’s been an incredible talented general manager for me and I think for the continuity of the restaurant for what I started and for what I did, it’s a natural thing.”



Thorsen will be only the third owner of the popular restaurant in the last 57 years, according to the San Diego Magazine.

“It has been awesome,” Hug said. “Every day I’m looking at reviews, critics, and just knowing how well the restaurant has been received. I think it’s a good time to pass it along.”