SAN DIEGO — Original Tommy’s, a classic Southern California hamburger chain, will close its only San Diego location, it was announced Monday.

The San Diego location, found at 7415 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., will be closing on March 14, Original Tommy’s said in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our Original Tommy’s location in San Diego will be closing on March 14th. We want to express our sincere gratitude to the local community and residents of San Diego for their support and business over the years. It has been an honor to serve you and we are deeply saddened to have to close our San Diego location,” the post said.

The company did not provide a specific reason on why the decision was made to close the lone San Diego location.

Known for their signature chili, Original Tommy’s has over 30 locations in Southern California and Nevada. The closest chain to San Diego will now be in Lake Forest location in Orange County.

Hundreds of comments were made on the Facebook announcement of people sharing their dismay about the upcoming closure or recalling fond memories about the longtime Kearny Mesa hamburger shack.

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of our loyal customers, but we want you to know that we are committed to continuing to provide our World-Famous chili burgers and other delicious menu items at our 32 other locations,” Original Tommy’s said. “Thank you for your loyalty and support. We will always cherish the memories we made together in San Diego.”