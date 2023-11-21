ENCINITAS, Calif. — Residents in the North County tell FOX 5 they feel lied to after the city chose to remove benches at a popular beach. Several voiced their concerns Tuesday night at an Encinitas Parks and Recreation meeting.

Swami’s Beach and Park is arguably the known spot in Northern San Diego County to watch the sunset, play some tunes, catch a wave or even practice Tai Chi any night of the week. It’s a known hub for all, but the problem present day? Well, there’s no place to sit.

One traveling troubadour who is also a Swami’s Beach regular brought his own stool to strum the guitar while the sun set Tuesday night.

For Connie Byer, it’s more than a beach. It’s a memorial for her late son Dan, where his ashes were spread in the 90s.

“He loves swamis, that’s actually where we did a paddle out for Dan after he died,” Byer said.

That memory was marked by a bench dedicated in honor of her son — one that’s no longer in its place.

“It would be like someone going to a cemetery and moving all the headstones without telling the people. I had absolutely no idea.” Connie Byer, Swami’s Beach and Park Regular & Longtime Encinitas resident

Byer first heard the news after FOX 5 broke the story Monday. Now, she and many others Tuesday night demanded clarity from local leaders at a Parks and Recreation meeting.

Our news team happened to run into Mayor Tony Kranz at Swami’s and sought out answers.

“We’re refurbishing all the benches. We’re also doing some treatment on them so they’re easier to clean graffiti from – but in the end they’re coming back,” the mayor reaffirmed after first speaking about the matter on Monday.

However, some residents are calling foul.

“While we’re concerned about the benches, we’re even more concerned about being lied to,” shared Rachel Grave whose family also owns a memorial bench in honor of her late brother. Her bench is still up and standing at Moonlight State Beach.

She says her brother’s bench is no longer a safe sight, but rather a living space.

Residents say growing drug use and the homeless population is the real reason behind the move. The mayor says it’s not the reason why, but acknowledged the problem when questioned by FOX 5.

“There are some activities in this park that are very unattractive…I don’t get into analyzing whether these people who are showing these behaviors are homeless or not. I just know we need to do what we can to stop that behavior,” Kranz said.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the benches should be back in their place after the first week of December, but residents are still skeptical.