SAN DIEGO — Already this year, the U.S. Postal Service reports more than 10 billion packages have been processed for Christmas.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for workers there as they rush to make sure all gifts arrive on time for the holidays.

FOX 5 got a firsthand look inside the USPS Distribution Center in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Tuesday.

It’s no secret — if anyone knows the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, it’s U.S. Postal workers.

For the San Diego region specifically, the USPS is servicing more than 4 million San Diegans this Christmas, from San Ysidro to Fallbrook and from the coast to the cactus.

“There’s a bunch of elves in here, they’ll be here on Christmas Day,” shared local project manager with USPS, Warren Burton, while giving FOX 5 a tour of their organized chaos of a distribution center. “With overtime, they can work 10 hours, they can work 12 hours — it all depends.”

This year just so happens to be busier than most. According to holiday spokespeople with the company, this year’s processing numbers locally have nearly tripled in comparison to last year.

“It’s kind of like a big concert of mail swirling around, coming through one door and out the other door,” said Burton.

One of those doors just so happens to process cards at more than 30 miles an hour, to get to doorsteps in the St. Nick of time ahead of the ultimate family gather.

“We know the importance of delivering the holiday cheer and getting all of those packages and all those Christmas cards, to all of the customers out there and making sure everyone has a very bright holiday,” shared holiday spokesperson at USPS, Sarah Oney.

Amid this holiday shipping rush, don’t forget the one thousand local U.S. Postal workers putting in extra hours to make sure all delivering and shipping lands safely in your hands.

“We’re consumers too, so we want to make sure our packages are getting through as well. We want to do a good job, not just for everyone else, but for ourselves too,” said Burton.

If you’d like to ship a package intime for Christmas you have until Wednesday, Dec. 20 for Priority Mail shipping and Thursday, Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express shipping.