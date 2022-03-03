SAN DIEGO – Local Ukrainians gathered at the St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Spring Valley Thursday to continue to pray for their war-torn country.

“We’re praying,” said Vera Skop, both a board member for the House of Ukraine and secretary for the church. “When people ask me, ‘What can I do?’ Usually, the first thing I say is, ‘Please pray.’”

It’s been an exhausting week for Skop and other Ukrainians in San Diego feeling the hurt and frustration over the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“The name of our church is St. Mary Protectress and so it’s very fitting that we pray to her for her protection for our family and ancestors in Ukraine,” said Gary Gebet, subdeacon at the church.

Gebet says he’s been depressed watching the attacks unfold. Like so many, he seeks comfort from his fellow Ukrainians and the larger San Diego community doing what they can to help.

“We get angry, we have rallies, we look at the television, and we scream and we yell,” Skop said. “However, there’s times where we need to get together and sort of recharge.”

While they are physically so far from the death and destruction plaguing their beloved country, people like Skop continue to fundraise, rally, protest and, of course, pray.

St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church is collecting monetary donations for Ukraine to go toward humanitarian relief. The House of Ukraine also is accepting protective gear to send to Ukraine as well as donations for medical kits and general aid.

A protest against the war will take place in Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m.